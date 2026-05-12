2CAB Hosts Drone Lethality Course

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Soldiers participate in a Drone Lethality Course hosted by U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, and conducted by Talon Technologies at the Warrior Works Innovation Lab, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 7, 2026. The course included academic instruction, simulator training, and initial flight training designed to establish a program of instruction, strengthen host nation partnerships, and expand small unmanned aircraft system capabilities across the force. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. GeonWoo Park)