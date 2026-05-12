Aircraft Fly Over Torrance Armed Forces Parade (FAFDA)

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Three planes fly in formation as part of the 64th annual Torrance Armed Forces Parade at Torrance, California, May 16, 2026. This parade inspires patriotism by celebrating service members and honoring veterans of all U.S. military branches. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Liliana Hernandez).