Michael Dodd Greets New Enlistees

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Michael Dodd, Assistant Secretary of War for Critical Technologies and Acting Deputy Director of the Defense Innovation Unit, shakes hands with the newest members of the U.S. Air Force during a Joint Enlistment Ceremony at Indianapolis Motor Speedway at Speedway, Indiana, May 17, 2026. Dodd represented the Department of War as an official visitor to the time honored ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Austin Goss)