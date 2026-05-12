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    Michael Dodd Greets New Enlistees [Image 12 of 13]

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    Michael Dodd Greets New Enlistees

    SPEEDWAY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Goss 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Michael Dodd, Assistant Secretary of War for Critical Technologies and Acting Deputy Director of the Defense Innovation Unit, shakes hands with the newest members of the U.S. Air Force during a Joint Enlistment Ceremony at Indianapolis Motor Speedway at Speedway, Indiana, May 17, 2026. Dodd represented the Department of War as an official visitor to the time honored ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Austin Goss)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 17:10
    Photo ID: 9689231
    VIRIN: 260517-Z-MF704-1013
    Resolution: 5030x4118
    Size: 6.11 MB
    Location: SPEEDWAY, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Michael Dodd Greets New Enlistees [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Austin Goss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    Michael Dodd Speaks to New Enlistees at Joint Enlistment Ceremony
    Michael Dodd Speaks to New Enlistees at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
    U.S. Senator Jim Banks Addresses New Enlistees
    U.S. Senator Jim Banks Addresses Enlistees at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
    U.S. Army Enlistee Takes the Oath of Enlistment
    Michael Dodd Congratulates New Enlistees
    Michael Dodd Greets New Enlistees
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    TAGS

    Indiana Army National Guard
    Indy 500
    Joint Enlistment Ceremony
    Army
    Indianapolis
    Indianapolis Memorial Speedway

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