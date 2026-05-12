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    USS Emory S. Land conducts all hands fire drill [Image 1 of 2]

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    USS Emory S. Land conducts all hands fire drill

    AT SEA

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Seaman Isabel Mendoza 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 5, 2026) – Senior Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Ruben Casas plots the safe route during a simulated fire drill aboard submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, May 5, 2026. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isabel Mendoza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 18:10
    Photo ID: 9688556
    VIRIN: 260506-N-DM179-1005
    Resolution: 4393x3514
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Emory S. Land conducts all hands fire drill [Image 2 of 2], by SN Isabel Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Emory S. Land (AS 39)
    submarine tender
    Drill
    firefighting

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