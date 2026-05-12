USS Emory S. Land conducts all hands fire drill

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 5, 2026) – Senior Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Ruben Casas plots the safe route during a simulated fire drill aboard submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, May 5, 2026. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isabel Mendoza)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 18:10
|Photo ID:
|9688556
|VIRIN:
|260506-N-DM179-1005
|Resolution:
|4393x3514
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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