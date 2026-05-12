Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley Holds Swearing in Ceremony Aboard Future USS Cleveland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (May 15, 2026) - Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley holds a swearing in ceremony for 11 Future Sailors aboard the future USS Cleveland (LCS 31) ahead of the ship's commissioning ceremony, May 15. The Future Sailors from across NATG ORV were joined by their recruiters, family and friends. NTAG ORV covers Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky and parts of Indiana for recruiting and Navy outreach for non-fleet concentration areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver)