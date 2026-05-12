CLEVELAND, Ohio (May 15, 2026) - Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley holds a swearing in ceremony for 11 Future Sailors aboard the future USS Cleveland (LCS 31) ahead of the ship's commissioning ceremony, May 15. The Future Sailors from across NATG ORV were joined by their recruiters, family and friends. NTAG ORV covers Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky and parts of Indiana for recruiting and Navy outreach for non-fleet concentration areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 17:04
|Photo ID:
|9688463
|VIRIN:
|260515-N-HV737-1002
|Resolution:
|4833x3216
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley Holds Swearing in Ceremony Aboard Future USS Cleveland [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Charlotte Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.