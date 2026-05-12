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    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley Holds Swearing in Ceremony Aboard Future USS Cleveland [Image 2 of 5]

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    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley Holds Swearing in Ceremony Aboard Future USS Cleveland

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charlotte Oliver  

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    CLEVELAND, Ohio (May 15, 2026) - Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley holds a swearing in ceremony for 11 Future Sailors aboard the future USS Cleveland (LCS 31) ahead of the ship's commissioning ceremony, May 15. The Future Sailors from across NATG ORV were joined by their recruiters, family and friends. NTAG ORV covers Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky and parts of Indiana for recruiting and Navy outreach for non-fleet concentration areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 17:04
    Photo ID: 9688463
    VIRIN: 260515-N-HV737-1002
    Resolution: 4833x3216
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley Holds Swearing in Ceremony Aboard Future USS Cleveland [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Charlotte Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley Holds Swearing in Ceremony Aboard Future USS Cleveland
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley Holds Swearing in Ceremony Aboard Future USS Cleveland
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley Holds Swearing in Ceremony Aboard Future USS Cleveland
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley Holds Swearing in Ceremony Aboard Future USS Cleveland
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley Holds Swearing in Ceremony Aboard Future USS Cleveland

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    Cleveland Ohio
    Navy Recruiting
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley
    U.S. Navy
    PCU USS Cleveland
    Commisssioning Ceremony

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