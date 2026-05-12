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    101 Days of Critical Summer Brief [Image 3 of 3]

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    101 Days of Critical Summer Brief

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Sal Gonzalez, a retired U.S. Marine and motivational speaker with Wounded Warriors, sings to U.S. Marines and Sailors during the 101 Days of Summer brief at MCBH, May 12, 2026. The brief informed service members how to practice safe driving and about water safety. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 16:44
    Photo ID: 9688457
    VIRIN: 260512-M-RU156-1145
    Resolution: 5429x4275
    Size: 14.97 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 101 Days of Critical Summer Brief [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Alana Smallwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    HQBN; MCBH; 101 Days of Summer

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