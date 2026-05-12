101 Days of Critical Summer Brief

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Sal Gonzalez, a retired U.S. Marine and motivational speaker with Wounded Warriors, sings to U.S. Marines and Sailors during the 101 Days of Summer brief at MCBH, May 12, 2026. The brief informed service members how to practice safe driving and about water safety. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood)