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    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Commissions in Cleveland, Ohio

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    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Commissions in Cleveland, Ohio

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmin Aquino 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    CLEVELAND (May 16, 2026) – The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31) is commissioned in a ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, May 16, 2026. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Jasmin L. Aquino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 10:22
    Photo ID: 9688003
    VIRIN: 260516-N-UP745-1002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 13.84 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Commissions in Cleveland, Ohio, by PO3 Jasmin Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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