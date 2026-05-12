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    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Commissions in Cleveland, Ohio

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    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Commissions in Cleveland, Ohio

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    CLEVELAND (May 16, 2026) – The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions a in ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, May 16, 2026. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 10:23
    Photo ID: 9688002
    VIRIN: 260516-N-UP745-1001
    Resolution: 5952x3968
    Size: 20.63 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Commissions in Cleveland, Ohio, by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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