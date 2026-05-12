USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Commissions in Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND (May 16, 2026) – The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions a in ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, May 16, 2026. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 10:23
|Photo ID:
|9688002
|VIRIN:
|260516-N-UP745-1001
|Resolution:
|5952x3968
|Size:
|20.63 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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