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    Debris Removal is Underway [Image 14 of 15]

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    Debris Removal is Underway

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Contractors supporting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers begin debris collection operations in Susupe, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, May 13, 2026, following damage caused by Super Typhoon Sinlaku. Debris removal operations help clear roadways, reduce hazards, and support ongoing recovery efforts across the CNMI. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues coordinating with FEMA, the CNMI government, and Department of War assets to support disaster response and recovery operations throughout the islands. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 22:36
    Photo ID: 9687681
    VIRIN: 260513-A-ZT698-1348
    Resolution: 8064x4536
    Size: 13.01 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Debris Removal is Underway [Image 15 of 15], by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Debris Removal is Underway
    Debris Removal is Underway
    Debris Removal is Underway
    Debris Removal is Underway
    Debris Removal is Underway
    Debris Removal is Underway
    Debris Removal is Underway
    Debris Removal is Underway
    Debris Removal is Underway
    Debris Removal is Underway
    Debris Removal is Underway
    Debris Removal is Underway
    Debris Removal is Underway
    Debris Removal is Underway
    Debris Removal is Underway

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    TAGS

    Honolulu District
    USACE
    Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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