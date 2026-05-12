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    52nd Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 7 of 7]

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    52nd Fighter Squadron Change of Command

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tricia Topasna 

    944th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Reserve airman renders the first salute to Lt. Col. Dan Westendorf, incoming 52nd Fighter Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony in Hangar 999 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., May 15, 2026. The first salute symbolizes the trust, respect and responsibility shared between commanders and the Airmen they lead. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 17:32
    Photo ID: 9687436
    VIRIN: 260515-F-GU615-1007
    Resolution: 500x333
    Size: 67.69 KB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 52nd Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Tricia Topasna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    52nd Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    52nd Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    52nd Fighter Squadron Change of Command

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    Air Force Reserve Command
    944th Fighter Wing
    10th Air Force.
    52nd Fighter Squadron
    Luke Air Force Base

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