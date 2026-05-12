A U.S. Air Force Reserve airman renders the first salute to Lt. Col. Dan Westendorf, incoming 52nd Fighter Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony in Hangar 999 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., May 15, 2026. The first salute symbolizes the trust, respect and responsibility shared between commanders and the Airmen they lead. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 17:32
|Photo ID:
|9687436
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-GU615-1007
|Resolution:
|500x333
|Size:
|67.69 KB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Tricia Topasna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.