EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 2026

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British Paratroopers, assigned to B. Company Group, 3rd Battalion, Parachute Regiment, prepare to conduct cold load training on a CH-47 Chinook Helicopter, assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (Ground Support Aviation Battalion) 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, on May 12, 2026 at Vuosanka Training Area, Finland. From April 27 to May 31, 2026 U.S. and Allied forces will exercise NATO’s Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, demonstrating NATO’s ability to fight and win on the modern battlefield. Nearly 15,000 troops from eleven nations will train across the High North, Baltic region, and Poland, executing rapid maneuvers, air defense, counter-drone operations, and cyber defense to validate NATO’s regional defense plans in real time. This series of linked exercises, including Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, turns investment into capability. Soldiers integrate unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains. Sword 26 demonstrates how U.S. Army Europe and Africa drives transformation at scale while strengthening deterrence. Together with our Allies, we are building a unified, lethal force ready to defend NATO territory and respond to any threat. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by 1st Sgt. Austin Berner)