(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Every Airman is a sensor

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Every Airman is a sensor

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The Antiterrorism Program’s mission is to ensure the safety and security of our force, assets, personnel, resources and facilities through the aggressive application of antiterrorism and force protection measures. This graphic was made at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2026, to accompany an article. It has U.S. Air Force Airmen across the force from various career fields, satellite dishes in the background and a blue radar sensor visually demonstrating the text “every Airman is a sensor” and “anti-terrorism is everyone’s responsibility”. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 13:25
    Photo ID: 9686486
    VIRIN: 260506-F-QI804-1001
    Resolution: 2039x1275
    Size: 698.47 KB
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Airman is a sensor, by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Every Airman is a sensor

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Antiterrorism
    anti-terorrism

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery