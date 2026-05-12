The Antiterrorism Program’s mission is to ensure the safety and security of our force, assets, personnel, resources and facilities through the aggressive application of antiterrorism and force protection measures. This graphic was made at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2026, to accompany an article. It has U.S. Air Force Airmen across the force from various career fields, satellite dishes in the background and a blue radar sensor visually demonstrating the text “every Airman is a sensor” and “anti-terrorism is everyone’s responsibility”. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 13:25
|Photo ID:
|9686486
|VIRIN:
|260506-F-QI804-1001
|Resolution:
|2039x1275
|Size:
|698.47 KB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Every Airman is a sensor, by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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