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The Antiterrorism Program’s mission is to ensure the safety and security of our force, assets, personnel, resources and facilities through the aggressive application of antiterrorism and force protection measures. This graphic was made at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2026, to accompany an article. It has U.S. Air Force Airmen across the force from various career fields, satellite dishes in the background and a blue radar sensor visually demonstrating the text “every Airman is a sensor” and “anti-terrorism is everyone’s responsibility”. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)