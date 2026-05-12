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    FRCSW 1919-Today [Image 5 of 6]

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    FRCSW 1919-Today

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Michael A Furlano 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest personnel have played a vital role in sustaining the strength, readiness, and combat capability of Naval Aviation for more than 107 years. These images…

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 09:59
    Photo ID: 9686144
    VIRIN: 260515-N-JO235-7443
    Resolution: 2995x2381
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, FRCSW 1919-Today [Image 6 of 6], by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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