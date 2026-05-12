U.S. Army Garrison Benelux (USAG Benelux) is using a data-driven approach to validate and better meet the needs of its community by applying a new innovation-centric approach to its supplier and procurement process. The new approach allows for emerging technology and innovations to be at the center of each contract.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 08:42
|Photo ID:
|9685992
|VIRIN:
|260515-A-A0949-6348
|Resolution:
|1080x1350
|Size:
|328.4 KB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Improved, optimized services drive $39M cost reduction
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