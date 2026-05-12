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    Improved, optimized services drive $39M cost reduction

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    Improved, optimized services drive $39M cost reduction

    CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    05.14.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux (USAG Benelux) is using a data-driven approach to validate and better meet the needs of its community by applying a new innovation-centric approach to its supplier and procurement process. The new approach allows for emerging technology and innovations to be at the center of each contract.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 08:42
    Photo ID: 9685992
    VIRIN: 260515-A-A0949-6348
    Resolution: 1080x1350
    Size: 328.4 KB
    Location: CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    collaboration
    innovation
    USAG Benelux
    armynewswire
    Contracting

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