Polish Land Forces Maj. Gen. Maciej Jablonski, Deputy Commanding General of V Corps, left, and Lt. Col. Anthony Dunkin, Commander of 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery regiment, center, receives a brief from Capt. Matthew Giannetta before his battery conducts a live-fire exercise during Baltic Shield 26. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Khalil Kimble)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 03:24
|Photo ID:
|9685823
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-UH015-2610
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.97 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Baltic Shield 26 [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Khalil Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.