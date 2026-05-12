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    Baltic Shield 26 [Image 2 of 4]

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    Baltic Shield 26

    POLAND

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Capt. Khalil Kimble 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    Polish Land Forces Maj. Gen. Maciej Jablonski, Deputy Commanding General of V Corps, left, and Lt. Col. Anthony Dunkin, Commander of 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery regiment, center, receives a brief from Capt. Matthew Giannetta before his battery conducts a live-fire exercise during Baltic Shield 26. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Khalil Kimble)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 03:24
    Photo ID: 9685823
    VIRIN: 260513-A-UH015-2610
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.97 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Baltic Shield 26 [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Khalil Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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