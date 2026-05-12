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Polish Land Forces Maj. Gen. Maciej Jablonski, Deputy Commanding General of V Corps, left, and Lt. Col. Anthony Dunkin, Commander of 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery regiment, center, receives a brief from Capt. Matthew Giannetta before his battery conducts a live-fire exercise during Baltic Shield 26. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Khalil Kimble)