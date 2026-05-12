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    Police Week: A ruck to remember and 24-hour defender vigil [Image 10 of 10]

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    Police Week: A ruck to remember and 24-hour defender vigil

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Security Forces Squadron participate in a ruck as part of Police Week at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 14, 2026. Police Week honors fallen law enforcement officers while recognizing the sacrifice, service and dedication of those protecting our communities daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 03:23
    Photo ID: 9685816
    VIRIN: 260514-F-TF632-1033
    Resolution: 5756x3830
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Police Week: A ruck to remember and 24-hour defender vigil [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Police Week: A ruck to remember and 24-hour defender vigil
    Police Week: A ruck to remember and 24-hour defender vigil
    Police Week: A ruck to remember and 24-hour defender vigil
    Police Week: A ruck to remember and 24-hour defender vigil
    Police Week: A ruck to remember and 24-hour defender vigil
    Police Week: A ruck to remember and 24-hour defender vigil
    Police Week: A ruck to remember and 24-hour defender vigil
    Police Week: A ruck to remember and 24-hour defender vigil
    Police Week: A ruck to remember and 24-hour defender vigil
    Police Week: A ruck to remember and 24-hour defender vigil

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    Police Week, 8th SFS, ruck, defender, guard

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