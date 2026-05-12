U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Security Forces Squadron participate in a ruck as part of Police Week at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 14, 2026. Police Week honors fallen law enforcement officers while recognizing the sacrifice, service and dedication of those protecting our communities daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 03:23
|Photo ID:
|9685816
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-TF632-1033
|Resolution:
|5756x3830
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Police Week: A ruck to remember and 24-hour defender vigil [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.