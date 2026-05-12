Police Week: A ruck to remember and 24-hour defender vigil

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Security Forces Squadron participate in a ruck as part of Police Week at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 14, 2026. Police Week honors fallen law enforcement officers while recognizing the sacrifice, service and dedication of those protecting our communities daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)