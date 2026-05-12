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    Venomous threats meet prepared forces [Image 1 of 8]

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    Venomous threats meet prepared forces

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emerald Domaoal, center, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron pest management personnel, distributes informational pamphlets to service members during a specialized snake handling course at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 28, 2026. The 18th CES Pest Management team partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps 3rd Medical Battalion to integrate snake handling into a joint service preventative medicine exercise. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 01:55
    Photo ID: 9685748
    VIRIN: 260428-F-LD348-1032
    Resolution: 4974x3309
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Venomous threats meet prepared forces [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    PACAF, 18th Wing, USPACOM, USINDO-PACOM, Indo-PACOM

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