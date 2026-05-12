Venomous threats meet prepared forces

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emerald Domaoal, center, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron pest management personnel, distributes informational pamphlets to service members during a specialized snake handling course at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 28, 2026. The 18th CES Pest Management team partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps 3rd Medical Battalion to integrate snake handling into a joint service preventative medicine exercise. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)