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    Salaknib 2026: 2-27th Infantry Regiment Defend Objective Colt [Image 7 of 10]

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    Salaknib 2026: 2-27th Infantry Regiment Defend Objective Colt

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division drive a M1301 Infantry Squad Vehicle during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 13, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 01:44
    Photo ID: 9685740
    VIRIN: 260513-A-AQ215-5802
    Resolution: 7728x5152
    Size: 10.93 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: 2-27th Infantry Regiment Defend Objective Colt [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Salaknib 2026: 2-27th Infantry Regiment Defend Objective Colt
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27th Infantry Regiment Defend Objective Colt
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27th Infantry Regiment Defend Objective Colt
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27th Infantry Regiment Defend Objective Colt
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27th Infantry Regiment Defend Objective Colt
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27th Infantry Regiment Defend Objective Colt
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27th Infantry Regiment Defend Objective Colt
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27th Infantry Regiment Defend Objective Colt
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27th Infantry Regiment Defend Objective Colt
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27th Infantry Regiment Defend Objective Colt

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    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division, Philippine Army, JPMRC-X, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, Interoperability

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