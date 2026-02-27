U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division drive a M1301 Infantry Squad Vehicle during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 13, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 01:44
|Photo ID:
|9685740
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-AQ215-5802
|Resolution:
|7728x5152
|Size:
|10.93 MB
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: 2-27th Infantry Regiment Defend Objective Colt [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.