New Zealand Army Col. Aidan Shattock, middle, 25th Infantry Division Deputy Commanding General – Interoperability, participates in a brief during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 10, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Photo by Lilly Ekberg)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 00:01
|Photo ID:
|9685609
|VIRIN:
|260510-A-AH361-1028
|Resolution:
|5525x3683
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: UAS Swarm Reconnaissance Demonstration [Image 3 of 3], by CPL Lilly Ekberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.