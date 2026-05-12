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    Salaknib 2026: UAS Swarm Reconnaissance Demonstration [Image 3 of 3]

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    Salaknib 2026: UAS Swarm Reconnaissance Demonstration

    PHILIPPINES

    05.09.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Lilly Ekberg 

    25th Infantry Division   

    New Zealand Army Col. Aidan Shattock, middle, 25th Infantry Division Deputy Commanding General – Interoperability, participates in a brief during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 10, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Photo by Lilly Ekberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 00:01
    Photo ID: 9685609
    VIRIN: 260510-A-AH361-1028
    Resolution: 5525x3683
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: UAS Swarm Reconnaissance Demonstration [Image 3 of 3], by CPL Lilly Ekberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: UAS Swarm Reconnaissance Demonstration
    Salaknib 2026: UAS Swarm Reconnaissance Demonstration
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    JPMRC-X, Salaknib, U.S. Army, SK26, Salaknib 2026, Philippines

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