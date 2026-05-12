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    Humphreys students explore STEM through real-world weather and aviation missions [Image 3 of 3]

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    Humphreys students explore STEM through real-world weather and aviation missions

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Patrick Bray 

    USAG Humphreys

    First-grade students from Humphreys West Elementary School learn about a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at the 3rd Battalion, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion on Desiderio Army Airfield, Camp Humphreys, April 15.

    Through this STEM initiative – science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – students received a hands-on orientation to flight operations and aviation missions ranging from air assault to medical evacuation. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 20:57
    Photo ID: 9685485
    VIRIN: 260415-A-QE256-1011
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Humphreys students explore STEM through real-world weather and aviation missions [Image 3 of 3], by Patrick Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Humphreys students explore STEM through real-world weather and aviation missions
    Humphreys students explore STEM through real-world weather and aviation missions
    Humphreys students explore STEM through real-world weather and aviation missions

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    USAG Humphreys
    STEM
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    IMCOM Pacific
    South Korea

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