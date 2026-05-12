Humphreys students explore STEM through real-world weather and aviation missions

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First-grade students from Humphreys West Elementary School learn about a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at the 3rd Battalion, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion on Desiderio Army Airfield, Camp Humphreys, April 15.



Through this STEM initiative – science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – students received a hands-on orientation to flight operations and aviation missions ranging from air assault to medical evacuation. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)