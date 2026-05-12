First-grade students from Humphreys West Elementary School learn about a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at the 3rd Battalion, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion on Desiderio Army Airfield, Camp Humphreys, April 15.
Through this STEM initiative – science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – students received a hands-on orientation to flight operations and aviation missions ranging from air assault to medical evacuation. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 20:57
|Photo ID:
|9685485
|VIRIN:
|260415-A-QE256-1011
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Humphreys students explore STEM through real-world weather and aviation missions [Image 3 of 3], by Patrick Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Humphreys students explore STEM through real-world weather and aviation missions
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