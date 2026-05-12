LANPAC 2026

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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lance Okamura, deputy commanding general, homeland affairs, United States Army Pacific, meets with Maj. Gen. Rose Kingi, chief of the army, New Zealand, for a bilateral engagement at the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 13, 2026. The LANPAC Symposium is an annual forum that brings together Indo-Pacific military leaders, industry, academia, and government partners to strengthen cooperation, share best practices, and advance integrated land operations across the USINDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin Hicks)