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    LANPAC 2026 [Image 4 of 5]

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    LANPAC 2026

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Spc. Justin Hicks 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lance Okamura, deputy commanding general, homeland affairs, United States Army Pacific, meets with Maj. Gen. Rose Kingi, chief of the army, New Zealand, for a bilateral engagement at the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 13, 2026. The LANPAC Symposium is an annual forum that brings together Indo-Pacific military leaders, industry, academia, and government partners to strengthen cooperation, share best practices, and advance integrated land operations across the USINDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin Hicks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 20:08
    Photo ID: 9685409
    VIRIN: 260513-A-PJ082-1007
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 5.35 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, LANPAC 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Justin Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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