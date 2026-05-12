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    Fort Hamilton Commander Recognizes 430th MP Detachment for Support to Installation Security [Image 2 of 2]

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    Fort Hamilton Commander Recognizes 430th MP Detachment for Support to Installation Security

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Col. Melissa Cantwell, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, presented certificates of appreciation to Soldiers of the 430th Military Police Law and Order Detachment, based in Red Bank, N.J., during a ceremony at Garrison Headquarters on May 8, 2026.

    The MPs supported access control operations at Fort Hamilton as part of their annual training and were temporarily assigned to the Directorate of Emergency Services to augment access control points and conduct security patrols. The 430th, which specializes in law enforcement operations including traffic enforcement, investigations and desk operations, are continuing training at the garrison on a rotational basis.

    (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 19:30
    Photo ID: 9685367
    VIRIN: 260508-A-LO645-5994
    Resolution: 2048x1114
    Size: 709.74 KB
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Hamilton Commander Recognizes 430th MP Detachment for Support to Installation Security [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Hamilton Commander Recognizes 430th MP Detachment for Support to Installation Security
    Fort Hamilton Commander Recognizes 430th MP Detachment for Support to Installation Security

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    US Army Reserve
    IMCOM
    Readiness
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    Military Police
    Securing the Force

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