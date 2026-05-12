Fort Hamilton Commander Recognizes 430th MP Detachment for Support to Installation Security

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Col. Melissa Cantwell, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, presented certificates of appreciation to Soldiers of the 430th Military Police Law and Order Detachment, based in Red Bank, N.J., during a ceremony at Garrison Headquarters on May 8, 2026.



The MPs supported access control operations at Fort Hamilton as part of their annual training and were temporarily assigned to the Directorate of Emergency Services to augment access control points and conduct security patrols. The 430th, which specializes in law enforcement operations including traffic enforcement, investigations and desk operations, are continuing training at the garrison on a rotational basis.



(U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Public Affairs Office)