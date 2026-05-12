3rd Annual Air Power Forum at Air University

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Dr. Antulio Echevarria, director of the Strategic Competition Center at the U.S. Army War College, speaks during the 3rd Annual Airpower Forum at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 12, 2026. Discussions during the presentation examined the historical impact of strategic rivalries and highlighted modernization priorities for the joint force, including force posture, defense industrial production capacity and procurement strategies needed to compete in future large-scale conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)