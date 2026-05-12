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    3rd Annual Air Power Forum at Air University [Image 12 of 12]

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    3rd Annual Air Power Forum at Air University

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Dr. Antulio Echevarria, director of the Strategic Competition Center at the U.S. Army War College, speaks during the 3rd Annual Airpower Forum at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 12, 2026. Discussions during the presentation examined the historical impact of strategic rivalries and highlighted modernization priorities for the joint force, including force posture, defense industrial production capacity and procurement strategies needed to compete in future large-scale conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 17:02
    Photo ID: 9685123
    VIRIN: 260512-F-FQ596-4332
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3rd Annual Air Power Forum at Air University [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd Annual Air Power Forum at Air University
    3rd Annual Air Power Forum at Air University
    3rd Annual Air Power Forum at Air University
    3rd Annual Air Power Forum at Air University
    3rd Annual Air Power Forum at Air Force Base
    3rd Annual Air Power Forum at Air University
    3rd Annual Air Power Forum at Air University
    3rd Annual Air Power Forum at Air University
    3rd Annual Air Power Forum at Air University
    3rd Annual Air Power Forum at Air University
    3rd Annual Air Power Forum at Air University
    3rd Annual Air Power Forum at Air University

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