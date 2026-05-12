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    Wings of Blue 2026 [Image 2 of 8]

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    Wings of Blue 2026

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Ray Bahner 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- A member of the U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue parachute team fly's over the U.S. Air Force Academy on May 8, 2026. The Wings of Blue showcase exceptional parachuting skills that exemplify the Air Force’s core values with discipline, precision, and dedicated service to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ray Bahner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 15:39
    Photo ID: 9684694
    VIRIN: 260508-F-HI801-3002
    Resolution: 8482x5655
    Size: 5.14 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wings of Blue 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by Ray Bahner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAFA
    Colorado Springs
    Air Force
    Air Force Academy
    Freedom 250

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