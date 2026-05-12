Wings of Blue 2026

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U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- A member of the U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue parachute team fly's over the U.S. Air Force Academy on May 8, 2026. The Wings of Blue showcase exceptional parachuting skills that exemplify the Air Force’s core values with discipline, precision, and dedicated service to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ray Bahner)