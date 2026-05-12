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    Cruz tours Red River, presents Civilian Police Officer of the Year Award [Image 5 of 5]

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    Cruz tours Red River, presents Civilian Police Officer of the Year Award

    TEXARKANA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Adrienne Brown 

    Red River Army Depot

    Sgt. CJ Yi and his wife, Megan, stand with Col. Denis J. Fajardo and Sen. Ted Cruz after Yi received the John Awtrey Civilian Police Officer of the Year Award.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 15:32
    Photo ID: 9684667
    VIRIN: 260507-O-EU550-9746
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 5.94 MB
    Location: TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Cruz tours Red River, presents Civilian Police Officer of the Year Award [Image 5 of 5], by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Cruz tours Red River, emphasizes role in Army Readiness
    Cruz tours Red River, emphasizes role in Army Readiness
    Cruz tours Red River, emphasizes role in Army Readiness
    Cruz tours Red River, emphasizes role in Army Readiness
    Cruz tours Red River, presents Civilian Police Officer of the Year Award

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    Cruz tours Red River, emphasizes role in Army Readiness

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    Red River Army Depot
    ArmyOIB15
    ArmyOIB15; Organic Industrial Base; OIB MIP

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