Cruz tours Red River, presents Civilian Police Officer of the Year Award

Sgt. CJ Yi and his wife, Megan, stand with Col. Denis J. Fajardo and Sen. Ted Cruz after Yi received the John Awtrey Civilian Police Officer of the Year Award.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 15:32
|Photo ID:
|9684667
|VIRIN:
|260507-O-EU550-9746
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|5.94 MB
|Location:
|TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Cruz tours Red River, emphasizes role in Army Readiness
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