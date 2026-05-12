Cruz tours Red River, presents Civilian Police Officer of the Year Award

Date Taken: 05.07.2026 Date Posted: 05.14.2026 15:32 Photo ID: 9684667 VIRIN: 260507-O-EU550-9746 Resolution: 6048x4032 Size: 5.94 MB Location: TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US

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