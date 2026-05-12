Recruit Training Command Pass in Review

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260514-N-KL637-1324 (May 14, 2026) Rear Adm. Michael Van Poots, deputy commander, submarine forces, awards the Navy League Award to Airman Apprentice Mae Warren during Recruit Training Command's Pass-In-Review in Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall May 14, 2026. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)