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    Recruit Training Command Pass in Review [Image 13 of 20]

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    Recruit Training Command Pass in Review

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    260514-N-KL637-1324 (May 14, 2026) Rear Adm. Michael Van Poots, deputy commander, submarine forces, awards the Navy League Award to Airman Apprentice Mae Warren during Recruit Training Command's Pass-In-Review in Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall May 14, 2026. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 15:24
    Photo ID: 9684641
    VIRIN: 260514-N-KL637-1324
    Resolution: 6000x4286
    Size: 6.11 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Recruit Training Command Pass in Review [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Recruit Training Command Pass in Review
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    Recruit Training Command Pass in Review
    Recruit Training Command Pass in Review
    Recruit Training Command Pass in Review
    Recruit Training Command Pass in Review
    Recruit Training Command Pass in Review
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    Recruit Training Command
    Great Lakes
    Submarine Forces
    RTC
    Recruits
    Rear Adm. Michael Van Poots

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