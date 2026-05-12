Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company conducts new equipment training

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The Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company, 56th Mobile Brigade Combat Team, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, conducted New Equipment Training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 14, 2026. Soldiers with the 56th MBCT worked alongside soldiers from the 278th Mobile Brigade Combat Team, Tennessee National Guard, during the five-day training where they learned how to operate and maintain the PDW C100 within a Garrison and field environment. The Systems are being fielded to the newly established Multi-functional Recon Company Unmanned Aircraft System platoon to serve as their company level intelligence, surveillance, and recon (ISR) systems. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell)