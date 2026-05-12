(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company conducts new equipment training [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company conducts new equipment training

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    The Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company, 56th Mobile Brigade Combat Team, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, conducted New Equipment Training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 14, 2026. Soldiers with the 56th MBCT worked alongside soldiers from the 278th Mobile Brigade Combat Team, Tennessee National Guard, during the five-day training where they learned how to operate and maintain the PDW C100 within a Garrison and field environment. The Systems are being fielded to the newly established Multi-functional Recon Company Unmanned Aircraft System platoon to serve as their company level intelligence, surveillance, and recon (ISR) systems. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 13:44
    Photo ID: 9684288
    VIRIN: 260514-Z-SW312-1147
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 6.39 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company conducts new equipment training [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Kayden Bedwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company conducts new equipment training
    Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company conducts new equipment training
    Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company conducts new equipment training
    Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company conducts new equipment training
    Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company conducts new equipment training
    Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company conducts new equipment training
    Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company conducts new equipment training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery