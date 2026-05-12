U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team Performs for WJZ-TV

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Members of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team perform a "flying rifles" demonstration for WJZ-TV reporter Kaicey Baylor following a high-precision, nine-man rifle exhibition at the Guard's facility on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. WJZ-TV visited the installation to highlight the Ceremonial Guard’s unique mission and its upcoming participation in the Sail 250 Maryland festivities. Serving as the public face of the Navy, the Ceremonial Guard showcases the professionalism, dedication, and elite skill of Sailors fleet-wide. The public is encouraged to attend the upcoming Sail 250 Maryland events to witness the Drill Team's world-class performances firsthand. (U.S. Navy photo NDW Public Affairs)