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    U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team Performs for WJZ-TV [Image 1 of 2]

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    U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team Performs for WJZ-TV

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Chatney Auger 

    Naval District Washington

    Members of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team perform a "flying rifles" demonstration for WJZ-TV reporter Kaicey Baylor following a high-precision, nine-man rifle exhibition at the Guard's facility on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. WJZ-TV visited the installation to highlight the Ceremonial Guard’s unique mission and its upcoming participation in the Sail 250 Maryland festivities. Serving as the public face of the Navy, the Ceremonial Guard showcases the professionalism, dedication, and elite skill of Sailors fleet-wide. The public is encouraged to attend the upcoming Sail 250 Maryland events to witness the Drill Team's world-class performances firsthand. (U.S. Navy photo NDW Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 13:46
    Photo ID: 9684278
    VIRIN: 260513-N-MM437-9461
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 732.26 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team Performs for WJZ-TV [Image 2 of 2], by Chatney Auger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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