7ATC NCOA Class 06-26 Commandants Run

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Students, leaders and instructors of the 7th Army Training Command's Noncommissioned Officer Academy conduct a four-mile run for the Commandant’s Run in Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 14, 2026. The 7th Army NCOA mission is to train and develop future leaders who are adaptive, disciplined and ready to lead effectively at the squad and team levels. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)