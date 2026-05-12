U.S. Armed Forces Help Rebuild Saipan After Sinlaku

U.S. Navy Builder 3rd Class Myles Jackson, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, uses a reciprocating saw to cut rebar during roof restoration operations in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, May 11, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts alongside Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Amy Moser)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 23:22
|Photo ID:
|9682760
|VIRIN:
|260511-N-NC958-2080
|Resolution:
|3139x2514
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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