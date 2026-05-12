Best Redleg Competitors from 1st Armored Division Artillery load up ammunition in preparation for their evaluated live fire

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Staff Sgt. Edson Roque, the 13B section chief with 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, loads charges into his M109A7 Paladin during the graded R3P lane of the 2026 Best Redleg Competition at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, May 5, 2026.

The Best Redleg Competition is an annual event that tests the technical skill, physical endurance, and tactical proficiency of Field Artillery Soldiers—known as Redlegs since the Civil War, when artillerymen wore red‑striped trousers. The competition honors the heritage of the Field Artillery branch by reinforcing mastery of gunnery tasks, building esprit de corps, and recognizing the Soldiers who best uphold the standards of the ‘King of Battle. (U.S. Army photos by 1st Lt. Victoria Spangler)