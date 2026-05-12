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    U.S. Army Blues at The Millennium Stage [Image 17 of 17]

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    U.S. Army Blues at The Millennium Stage

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Bacewicz 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    From left, student musician Robert Goodner, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Aaron Eckert, student musician Marisa Cravero, and Staff Sgt. Melinda Rodriguez perform together at the finale of a concert with the U.S. Army Blues at The Trump Kennedy Center Millennium Stage in Washington, D.C. on May 8, 2026. The U.S. Army Blues, a jazz ensemble part of the United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” performed a concert featuring the 2026 high school and collegiate winners of the Blues' annual solo competition.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Bacewicz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 19:09
    Photo ID: 9682495
    VIRIN: 260508-A-MO284-1017
    Resolution: 13143x8762
    Size: 40.5 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Blues at The Millennium Stage [Image 17 of 17], by SFC Gabriel Bacewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Blues at The Millennium Stage
    U.S. Army Blues at The Millennium Stage
    U.S. Army Blues at The Millennium Stage
    U.S. Army Blues at The Millennium Stage
    U.S. Army Blues at The Millennium Stage
    U.S. Army Blues at The Millennium Stage
    U.S. Army Blues at The Millennium Stage
    U.S. Army Blues at The Millennium Stage
    U.S. Army Blues at The Millennium Stage
    U.S. Army Blues at The Millennium Stage
    U.S. Army Blues at The Millennium Stage
    U.S. Army Blues at The Millennium Stage
    U.S. Army Blues at The Millennium Stage
    U.S. Army Blues at The Millennium Stage
    U.S. Army Blues at The Millennium Stage
    U.S. Army Blues at The Millennium Stage
    U.S. Army Blues at The Millennium Stage

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