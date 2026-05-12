U.S. Army Blues at The Millennium Stage

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From left, student musician Robert Goodner, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Aaron Eckert, student musician Marisa Cravero, and Staff Sgt. Melinda Rodriguez perform together at the finale of a concert with the U.S. Army Blues at The Trump Kennedy Center Millennium Stage in Washington, D.C. on May 8, 2026. The U.S. Army Blues, a jazz ensemble part of the United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” performed a concert featuring the 2026 high school and collegiate winners of the Blues' annual solo competition.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Bacewicz)