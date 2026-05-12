U.S. Army Blues at The Millennium Stage

From left, student musician Robert Goodner, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Aaron Eckert, student musician Marisa Cravero, and Staff Sgt. Melinda Rodriguez perform together at the finale of a concert with the U.S. Army Blues at The Trump Kennedy Center Millennium Stage in Washington, D.C. on May 8, 2026. The U.S. Army Blues, a jazz ensemble part of the United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” performed a concert featuring the 2026 high school and collegiate winners of the Blues' annual solo competition.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Bacewicz)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 19:09
|Photo ID:
|9682495
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-MO284-1017
|Resolution:
|13143x8762
|Size:
|40.5 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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