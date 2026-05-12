MCPON Perryman participates in Senior Enlisted Leader MOAA Webinar

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Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) John Perryman, second from right, sits on the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) TotalForce+ Senior Enlisted Leader Forum with Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force (CMSAF) David Wolfe, right, Sergeant Major of the Army (SMA) Michael Weimer, center, and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (SEAC) David Isom, second from left, May 8, 2026. The MOAA webinar focused on giving the senior enlisted leader perspectives on leadership development, quality of life for servicemembers and families, transition and the veteran experience, and readiness across the force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Anna E. Van Nuys)