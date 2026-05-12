U.S. Soldiers assigned with 25th Infantry Division stand in line to purchase items at the Magsaysay Express, Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, March 26, 2026. The store supports military forces participating in Operation Pathways by providing essential retail and quality-of-life services in the Philippines.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 10:18
|Photo ID:
|9680922
|VIRIN:
|260513-D-D0482-1111
|Resolution:
|4000x2252
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army & Air Force Exchange Service Returns to the Philippines to Support Operation Pathways, Exercises, by SFC Cody Ewing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army & Air Force Exchange Service Returns to the Philippines to Support Operation Pathways, Exercises
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