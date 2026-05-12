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    Army & Air Force Exchange Service Returns to the Philippines to Support Operation Pathways, Exercises

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    Army &amp; Air Force Exchange Service Returns to the Philippines to Support Operation Pathways, Exercises

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cody Ewing 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    U.S. Soldiers assigned with 25th Infantry Division stand in line to purchase items at the Magsaysay Express, Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, March 26, 2026. The store supports military forces participating in Operation Pathways by providing essential retail and quality-of-life services in the Philippines.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 10:18
    Photo ID: 9680922
    VIRIN: 260513-D-D0482-1111
    Resolution: 4000x2252
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army & Air Force Exchange Service Returns to the Philippines to Support Operation Pathways, Exercises, by SFC Cody Ewing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Magsaysay
    Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)
    U.S. Army
    AAFES
    Operations Pathways

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