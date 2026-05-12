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    NMRC Conducts Fall Uniform Inspection [Image 2 of 2]

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    NMRC Conducts Fall Uniform Inspection

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2025

    Photo by Aleece Williams 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    Sailors and Soldiers assigned to Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) take part in a uniform inspection to maintain military discipline, order and appearance. NMRC, headquarters of Navy Medicine Research & Development, is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, operational mission support and epidemiology. (U.S. Navy photo by Aleece Williams /Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 09:45
    Photo ID: 9680847
    VIRIN: 251023-N-AJ766-1020
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMRC Conducts Fall Uniform Inspection [Image 2 of 2], by Aleece Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Uniform
    United States Navy
    Navy Medicine (BUMED)
    Naval Medical Research Command
    Navy
    Sailors

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