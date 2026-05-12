All-Army Basketball team strengthens community ties through competition

The All-Army Basketball Team presents Fort Lee Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski with a signed jersey from the entire team in honor of their time spent at Fort Lee playing against the Petersburg Cavaliers in a high-energy matchup that filled the gym with competition, camaraderie and community spirit, May 7.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 08:27
|Photo ID:
|9680600
|VIRIN:
|260507-A-JL021-1011
|Resolution:
|7461x4976
|Size:
|5.93 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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