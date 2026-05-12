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    All-Army Basketball team strengthens community ties through competition [Image 1 of 4]

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    All-Army Basketball team strengthens community ties through competition

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Ericka Gillespie 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    The All-Army Basketball Team presents Fort Lee Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski with a signed jersey from the entire team in honor of their time spent at Fort Lee playing against the Petersburg Cavaliers in a high-energy matchup that filled the gym with competition, camaraderie and community spirit, May 7.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 08:27
    Photo ID: 9680600
    VIRIN: 260507-A-JL021-1011
    Resolution: 7461x4976
    Size: 5.93 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, All-Army Basketball team strengthens community ties through competition [Image 4 of 4], by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Gregg Adams News 2026, All Army Basketball Team, All Army, Around Fort Lee

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