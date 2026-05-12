U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Trent Ai, an assistant patrol leader with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, provides security during Exercise Tagata Toa in La Foa, New Caledonia, May 7, 2026. Exercise Tagata Toa 26 is a high-intensity, regimental-level, combined arms exercise hosted by the French Armed Forces in New Caledonia meant to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between nations operating in the South Pacific. Ai is a native of Hawaii. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 04:35
|Photo ID:
|9680327
|VIRIN:
|260507-M-MO098-2494
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|9.14 MB
|Location:
|LA FOA, NC
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC rehearse urban combat in La Foa [Image 18 of 18], by Sgt Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.