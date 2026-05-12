Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC rehearse urban combat in La Foa

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Trent Ai, an assistant patrol leader with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, provides security during Exercise Tagata Toa in La Foa, New Caledonia, May 7, 2026. Exercise Tagata Toa 26 is a high-intensity, regimental-level, combined arms exercise hosted by the French Armed Forces in New Caledonia meant to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between nations operating in the South Pacific. Ai is a native of Hawaii. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan)