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WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan (Dec. 23, 2025) -- A view of Unaccompanied Housing Building 1700 after completion of exterior renovations, Dec. 23, 2026. The restoration and modernization project of Unaccompanied Housing (UH) at all Navy installations align with Secretary of War's Barracks Task Force, ensuring that all service members have access to safe, comfortable, and clean barracks. CFAO maintains and operates facilitates to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Weissman)