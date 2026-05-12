260420-N-TW242-1001 OKINAWA, Japan (April 20th, 2026) Left Federal Health Care Executive Award for Excellence - CAPT Elizabeth Adriano, Commanding Officer, U.S. NMRTC San Diego Right Federal Health Care Executive Special Achievement Award – CDR Vince Deguzman, DCSS, U.S. NMRTC Okinawa
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 00:55
|Photo ID:
|9680109
|VIRIN:
|260420-N-TW242-1001
|Resolution:
|2668x3516
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Commander Receives 2026 Federal Healthcare Executive Award
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