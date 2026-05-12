Date Taken: 04.19.2026 Date Posted: 05.13.2026 00:55 Photo ID: 9680109 VIRIN: 260420-N-TW242-1001 Resolution: 2668x3516 Size: 1.63 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP

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This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Commander Receives 2026 Federal Healthcare Executive Award, by Trey Savitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.