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    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Commander Receives 2026 Federal Healthcare Executive Award

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    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Commander Receives 2026 Federal Healthcare Executive Award

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.19.2026

    Photo by Trey Savitz 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa

    260420-N-TW242-1001 OKINAWA, Japan (April 20th, 2026) Left Federal Health Care Executive Award for Excellence - CAPT Elizabeth Adriano, Commanding Officer, U.S. NMRTC San Diego Right Federal Health Care Executive Special Achievement Award – CDR Vince Deguzman, DCSS, U.S. NMRTC Okinawa

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 00:55
    Photo ID: 9680109
    VIRIN: 260420-N-TW242-1001
    Resolution: 2668x3516
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Commander Receives 2026 Federal Healthcare Executive Award, by Trey Savitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #ThisIsNavyMedicine #NavyMedicine #USNavy #NavalMedicalForcesPacific #DefenseHealthAgency

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