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    The Importance of Industrial Endurance and Regional Sustainment in Maintaining Peace in the Indo-Pacific [Image 1 of 3]

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    The Importance of Industrial Endurance and Regional Sustainment in Maintaining Peace in the Indo-Pacific

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Deneisha Owens-McParland 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, ROK/US Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea, engaged military leaders and partners as a keynote speaker during the 2026 Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition at the Sheraton Waikiki, May 12, 2026. He discussed regional security, modernization and the importance of strengthening alliances and land power readiness throughout the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Army photo by Deneisha Owens-McParland)

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    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 22:40
    Photo ID: 9680024
    VIRIN: 260512-A-IP103-1092
    Resolution: 7855x5239
    Size: 12.48 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    The Importance of Industrial Endurance and Regional Sustainment in Maintaining Peace in the Indo-Pacific

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