The Importance of Industrial Endurance and Regional Sustainment in Maintaining Peace in the Indo-Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, ROK/US Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea, engaged military leaders and partners as a keynote speaker during the 2026 Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition at the Sheraton Waikiki, May 12, 2026. He discussed regional security, modernization and the importance of strengthening alliances and land power readiness throughout the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Army photo by Deneisha Owens-McParland)