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    LANPAC 2026: Panel Emphasizes the Critical Role of Education, Training, and Experience [Image 5 of 5]

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    LANPAC 2026: Panel Emphasizes the Critical Role of Education, Training, and Experience

    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Egypt Johnson 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Panelists participate in a discussion on, “Education, Training and Experience”, during the 2026 Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition at the Sheraton Waikiki, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 12, 2026. The Panel brought together Maj. Gen. Michelle Link, 75th Innovation Command, Lt. Gen. Shigeo Kaida, Japan Ground Self Defense Force Training, Maj. Gen. Hope Rampy, U.S. Army Human Resources Command, and Retired Maj. Gen. Suzanne Puanai Vares-Lum, Director of the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Egypt Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 21:43
    Photo ID: 9679997
    VIRIN: 260512-A-AI704-1046
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, LANPAC 2026: Panel Emphasizes the Critical Role of Education, Training, and Experience [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Egypt Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LANPAC 2026: Panel Emphasizes the Critical Role of Education, Training, and Experience
    LANPAC 2026: Panel Emphasizes the Critical Role of Education, Training, and Experience
    LANPAC 2026: Panel Emphasizes the Critical Role of Education, Training, and Experience
    LANPAC 2026: Panel Emphasizes the Critical Role of Education, Training, and Experience
    LANPAC 2026: Panel Emphasizes the Critical Role of Education, Training, and Experience

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