Alaska Air National Guard, Air Force, and State of Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighters team up during controlled burns

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Alaska Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force, and State of Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighters team up while conducting a controlled burn at a training area on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 11, 2026. Personnel from the AKANG’s 176th Civil Engineer Squadron, the USAF’s 673d Civil Engineer Squadron and 611th Civil Engineer Squadron, and the AK DFFP’s Gannett Glacier Fire Crew, conducted the controlled burn to proactively mitigate the threat of wildfire as the fire season approaches. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)