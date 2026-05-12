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    Alaska Air National Guard, Air Force, and State of Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighters team up during controlled burns [Image 17 of 18]

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    Alaska Air National Guard, Air Force, and State of Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighters team up during controlled burns

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force, and State of Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighters team up while conducting a controlled burn at a training area on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 11, 2026. Personnel from the AKANG’s 176th Civil Engineer Squadron, the USAF’s 673d Civil Engineer Squadron and 611th Civil Engineer Squadron, and the AK DFFP’s Gannett Glacier Fire Crew, conducted the controlled burn to proactively mitigate the threat of wildfire as the fire season approaches. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 19:34
    Photo ID: 9679933
    VIRIN: 260511-Z-HY271-1190
    Resolution: 6690x4460
    Size: 9.1 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Alaska Air National Guard, Air Force, and State of Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighters team up during controlled burns [Image 18 of 18], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska Air National Guard, Air Force, and State of Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighters team up during controlled burns
    Alaska Air National Guard, Air Force, and State of Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighters team up during controlled burns
    Alaska Air National Guard, Air Force, and State of Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighters team up during controlled burns
    Alaska Air National Guard, Air Force, and State of Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighters team up during controlled burns
    Alaska Air National Guard, Air Force, and State of Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighters team up during controlled burns
    Alaska Air National Guard, Air Force, and State of Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighters team up during controlled burns
    Alaska Air National Guard, Air Force, and State of Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighters team up during controlled burns
    Alaska Air National Guard, Air Force, and State of Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighters team up during controlled burns
    Alaska Air National Guard, Air Force, and State of Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighters team up during controlled burns
    Alaska Air National Guard, Air Force, and State of Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighters team up during controlled burns
    Alaska Air National Guard, Air Force, and State of Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighters team up during controlled burns
    Alaska Air National Guard, Air Force, and State of Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighters team up during controlled burns
    Alaska Air National Guard, Air Force, and State of Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighters team up during controlled burns
    Alaska Air National Guard, Air Force, and State of Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighters team up during controlled burns
    Alaska Air National Guard, Air Force, and State of Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighters team up during controlled burns
    Alaska Air National Guard, Air Force, and State of Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighters team up during controlled burns
    Alaska Air National Guard, Air Force, and State of Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighters team up during controlled burns
    Alaska Air National Guard, Air Force, and State of Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighters team up during controlled burns

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    fire prevention
    controlled burn
    fire suppression
    wildland fire
    State of Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection
    firefighter

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