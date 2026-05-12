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    Mounted Color Guard Operations [Image 19 of 19]

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    Mounted Color Guard Operations

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Lauren Lynch, a stable keeper with the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, cools Rubio with water from a hose at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., May 8, 2026. The Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, the only remaining Marine Corps equestrian unit, is stationed at MCLB Barstow, where it trains and cares for its horses while supporting ceremonies and public events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 18:27
    Photo ID: 9679692
    VIRIN: 260508-M-FR804-1066
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mounted Color Guard Operations [Image 19 of 19], by Sgt Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Color Guard
    Mounted Color Guard
    MCLB Barstow
    Equestrian
    Marines
    USMC

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