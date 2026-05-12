Mounted Color Guard Operations

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Lauren Lynch, a stable keeper with the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, cools Rubio with water from a hose at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., May 8, 2026. The Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, the only remaining Marine Corps equestrian unit, is stationed at MCLB Barstow, where it trains and cares for its horses while supporting ceremonies and public events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)