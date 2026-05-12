U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Lauren Lynch, a stable keeper with the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, cools Rubio with water from a hose at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., May 8, 2026. The Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, the only remaining Marine Corps equestrian unit, is stationed at MCLB Barstow, where it trains and cares for its horses while supporting ceremonies and public events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 18:27
|Photo ID:
|9679692
|VIRIN:
|260508-M-FR804-1066
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mounted Color Guard Operations [Image 19 of 19], by Sgt Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.