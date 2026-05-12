Peterson SFB Police Week 2026

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Adrian Vasquez, Colorado Springs Police Department chief of police, addresses the audience during the opening ceremony for Police Week at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 12, 2026. Police Week honors the legacy of all who wear the badge, recognizing the dedicated partnership between the 21st Security Forces Squadron and the Colorado Springs Police Department in their mission to protect and serve our communities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)