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    Peterson SFB Police Week 2026 [Image 2 of 3]

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    Peterson SFB Police Week 2026

    COLORADO CITY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Adrian Vasquez, Colorado Springs Police Department chief of police, addresses the audience during the opening ceremony for Police Week at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 12, 2026. Police Week honors the legacy of all who wear the badge, recognizing the dedicated partnership between the 21st Security Forces Squadron and the Colorado Springs Police Department in their mission to protect and serve our communities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 17:05
    Photo ID: 9679498
    VIRIN: 260511-X-IL270-1024
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.43 MB
    Location: COLORADO CITY, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Peterson SFB Police Week 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jaime Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAF
    Police Week
    21SFS
    CSPD
    Peterson SFB

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