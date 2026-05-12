Finding Purpose After the Uniform

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This photo illustration was created using Adobe Photoshop 2025 to portray Chief Master Sgt. Virginia Holmgren, senior enlisted leader for the 124th Medical Group at Gowen Field, May 12, 2026. Chief Master Sgt. Virginia Holmgren reflected on the challenges of losing military identity and purpose while continuing her lifelong mission of helping others through mental health advocacy and veteran support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt)



This image combines multiple images, was created in color, changed to

black-and-white, used multiple filters and dodging and

burning techniques.