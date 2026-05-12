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    Finding Purpose After the Uniform

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    Finding Purpose After the Uniform

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt 

    124th Fighter Wing

    This photo illustration was created using Adobe Photoshop 2025 to portray Chief Master Sgt. Virginia Holmgren, senior enlisted leader for the 124th Medical Group at Gowen Field, May 12, 2026. Chief Master Sgt. Virginia Holmgren reflected on the challenges of losing military identity and purpose while continuing her lifelong mission of helping others through mental health advocacy and veteran support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt)

    This image combines multiple images, was created in color, changed to
    black-and-white, used multiple filters and dodging and
    burning techniques.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 14:14
    Photo ID: 9679032
    VIRIN: 260512-Z-LB832-7018
    Resolution: 2544x1908
    Size: 338.21 KB
    Location: IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Finding Purpose After the Uniform, by SSgt Jadyn Eisenbrandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    A10
    Idaho Air National Guard
    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau

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