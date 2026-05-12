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    2026 NAVSUP Commander's Conference [Image 3 of 3]

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    2026 NAVSUP Commander's Conference

    NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brendan McCormack 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Rear Adm. Ken Epps, NAVSUP commander and chief of Supply Corps, addresses 2026 Commander’s Conference attendees onboard Naval Base Point Loma, May 6, 2025. The purpose of the conference was to align strategic goals with the Chief of Naval Operations’ fighting instructions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brendan McCormack)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 13:45
    Photo ID: 9678869
    VIRIN: 260506-N-MK534-2007
    Resolution: 7881x5254
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 NAVSUP Commander's Conference [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Brendan McCormack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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