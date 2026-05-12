Rear Adm. Ken Epps, NAVSUP commander and chief of Supply Corps, addresses 2026 Commander’s Conference attendees onboard Naval Base Point Loma, May 6, 2025. The purpose of the conference was to align strategic goals with the Chief of Naval Operations’ fighting instructions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brendan McCormack)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 13:45
|Photo ID:
|9678869
|VIRIN:
|260506-N-MK534-2007
|Resolution:
|7881x5254
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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2026 NAVSUP Commander's Conference Reinforces Strategy and Unity
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