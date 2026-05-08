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    Combined Resolve 26-07 [Image 31 of 32]

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    Combined Resolve 26-07

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    The 7th Army Training Command conducts Exercise Combined Resolve 26 07 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, where U.S. Army Soldiers and multinational partners train from April 9 to May 10, 2026. The exercise brings together more than 3,600 participants from seven nations to strengthen combined arms interoperability and improve readiness for multi-domain operations. The 3rd Infantry Division leads the rotation as the higher command while deployed to Poland as the task force headquarters for Army Regional Aligned Forces. Combined Resolve uses JMRC’s diverse terrain and scenario-driven training to sharpen warfighting skills and enhance cooperation with NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 09:03
    Photo ID: 9678128
    VIRIN: 260502-A-MQ729-1166
    Resolution: 3840x2560
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Resolve 26-07 [Image 32 of 32], by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Stronger Together
    AFN Bavaria
    Train To Fight
    Better In Bavaria
    Combined Resolve 26-07

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