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The 7th Army Training Command conducts Exercise Combined Resolve 26 07 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, where U.S. Army Soldiers and multinational partners train from April 9 to May 10, 2026. The exercise brings together more than 3,600 participants from seven nations to strengthen combined arms interoperability and improve readiness for multi-domain operations. The 3rd Infantry Division leads the rotation as the higher command while deployed to Poland as the task force headquarters for Army Regional Aligned Forces. Combined Resolve uses JMRC’s diverse terrain and scenario-driven training to sharpen warfighting skills and enhance cooperation with NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)