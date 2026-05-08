492nd Fighter Generation Squadron key support liaisons host the MadCatter Mash morale event at RAF Lakenheath, England, May 4, 2026. KSLs serve as a link between squadrons and families, helping ensure spouses and loved ones remain informed and connected throughout periods of separation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 08:03
|Photo ID:
|9677956
|VIRIN:
|260503-F-YU294-4786
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 492 FGS, Key Support Liaisons hold morale event for military spouses and families [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.