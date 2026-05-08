492 FGS, Key Support Liaisons hold morale event for military spouses and families

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492nd Fighter Generation Squadron key support liaisons host the MadCatter Mash morale event at RAF Lakenheath, England, May 4, 2026. KSLs serve as a link between squadrons and families, helping ensure spouses and loved ones remain informed and connected throughout periods of separation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)