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    492 FGS, Key Support Liaisons hold morale event for military spouses and families [Image 2 of 4]

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    492 FGS, Key Support Liaisons hold morale event for military spouses and families

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    492nd Fighter Generation Squadron key support liaisons host the MadCatter Mash morale event at RAF Lakenheath, England, May 4, 2026. KSLs serve as a link between squadrons and families, helping ensure spouses and loved ones remain informed and connected throughout periods of separation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 08:03
    Photo ID: 9677956
    VIRIN: 260503-F-YU294-4786
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 492 FGS, Key Support Liaisons hold morale event for military spouses and families [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    492 FGS, Key Support Liaisons hold morale event for military spouses and families
    492 FGS, Key Support Liaisons hold morale event for military spouses and families
    492 FGS, Key Support Liaisons hold morale event for military spouses and families
    492 FGS, Key Support Liaisons hold morale event for military spouses and families

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    TAGS

    492 FGS, 48 FW, KSL, mission support, Morale, Liberty Wing

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