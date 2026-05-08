2026 Schofield Barracks Prescribed Burn

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Members of the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii prescribed burn team conduct a prescribed burn in the Schofield Barracks training area on May 11, 2026. Prescribed burns are an essential part of U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii’s natural resource management program and provide a safe and effective method for reducing invasive vegetation that can fuel dangerous wildfires. Highly flammable guinea grass and other invasive vegetation create significant fuel loads that threaten natural resources, including habitat for the endangered O‘ahu ‘Elepaio, a native flycatcher species residing in forested areas above the training range. More than 1,700 acres were treated during this year’s prescribed burn operations. New this year, the U.S. Forest Service employed a Freefly Alta X uncrewed aerial system to safely ignite remote sections of the training area, increasing firefighter safety and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Army photo by Nathan Wilkes/USAG Hawaii Public Affairs)