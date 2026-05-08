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    2026 Schofield Barracks Prescribed Burn [Image 10 of 13]

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    2026 Schofield Barracks Prescribed Burn

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Nathan Wilkes 

    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii

    Members of the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii prescribed burn team conduct a prescribed burn in the Schofield Barracks training area on May 11, 2026. Prescribed burns are an essential part of U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii’s natural resource management program and provide a safe and effective method for reducing invasive vegetation that can fuel dangerous wildfires. Highly flammable guinea grass and other invasive vegetation create significant fuel loads that threaten natural resources, including habitat for the endangered O‘ahu ‘Elepaio, a native flycatcher species residing in forested areas above the training range. More than 1,700 acres were treated during this year’s prescribed burn operations. New this year, the U.S. Forest Service employed a Freefly Alta X uncrewed aerial system to safely ignite remote sections of the training area, increasing firefighter safety and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Army photo by Nathan Wilkes/USAG Hawaii Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 01:44
    Photo ID: 9677803
    VIRIN: 260511-A-TO519-1066
    Resolution: 4417x2945
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Schofield Barracks Prescribed Burn [Image 13 of 13], by Nathan Wilkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 Schofield Barracks Prescribed Burn
    2026 Schofield Barracks Prescribed Burn
    2026 Schofield Barracks Prescribed Burn
    2026 Schofield Barracks Prescribed Burn
    2026 Schofield Barracks Prescribed Burn
    2026 Schofield Barracks Prescribed Burn
    2026 Schofield Barracks Prescribed Burn
    2026 Schofield Barracks Prescribed Burn
    2026 Schofield Barracks Prescribed Burn
    2026 Schofield Barracks Prescribed Burn
    2026 Schofield Barracks Prescribed Burn
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