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    USCG PACAREA Meets With C7F [Image 3 of 4]

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    USCG PACAREA Meets With C7F

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area Commander and Southwest District Commander Rear Adm. Jeffrey Novak, left, meets with U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin at the 7th Fleet headquarters onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 8, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 00:25
    Photo ID: 9677753
    VIRIN: 260508-N-WM182-1029
    Resolution: 2969x4156
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USCG PACAREA Meets With C7F [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    C7F
    U.S. Coast Guard
    USCG

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