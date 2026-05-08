USCG PACAREA Meets With C7F

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U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area Commander and Southwest District Commander Rear Adm. Jeffrey Novak, left, meets with U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin at the 7th Fleet headquarters onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 8, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)